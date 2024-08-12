Interesting finds
Using magnets against metal waste in the water
Christian Zenger from Bruckneudorf is a "magnet fisherman". Never heard of it? It's easy to explain: he uses a giant magnet to fish for iron waste and always finds it.
Christian Zenger loves his dog "Nelly" and his home. He is out and about with his four-legged friend every day along the Leitha river in his home town.
"Nelly loves being in the water. At some point, I got in myself and always found something that I took back out with me."
At some point, he bought himself a magnet, and he now owns a "super magnet". This makes it easy to lift heavier items out of the water.
He has already found quite a few things, including bizarre items such as a gas pistol or a nutcracker.
"Not a day goes by without me finding something," says Zenger. Saws, nails, old, rusty bicycles or K98 bayonet scabbards have all been there. "I would be delighted if I could finally get a blade out of the Leitha," he laughs.
"Nobody can step into the same river twice, because everything flows, as Heraclitus said. After every flood, the ground is different and you find new things," he explains.
The man from Bruckneudorf has made "garbage fishing" his hobby and has already made the Leitha a little cleaner. "But there's still quite a bit slumbering in the water," he says, convinced that he will be able to indulge in his hobby for a while yet.
When magnet fishing, it can also happen that you find interesting objects for the police, such as license plates or weapon parts from the Second World War," he explains. Of course you have to report them. Just like historical finds, by the way.
"Finds in the Leitha" exhibition at the municipal office
Last year, Zenger put together an exhibition of the things he had already found. "People were surprised at all the things I've already pulled out of the Leitha," he smiles. His son and his son's friends have also borrowed the magnets a few times. "Young men who voluntarily fulfill the necessary task of cleaning up the historic border river Leitha. I think that's great," says Zenger, proud of the youngsters. Once found, the iron parts are of course disposed of properly.
