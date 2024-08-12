Using magnets against metal waste in the water

"Finds in the Leitha" exhibition at the municipal office

Last year, Zenger put together an exhibition of the things he had already found. "People were surprised at all the things I've already pulled out of the Leitha," he smiles. His son and his son's friends have also borrowed the magnets a few times. "Young men who voluntarily fulfill the necessary task of cleaning up the historic border river Leitha. I think that's great," says Zenger, proud of the youngsters. Once found, the iron parts are of course disposed of properly.