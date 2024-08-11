Switch or stay?
Message from Kompany? Goretzka mystery at Bayern
Leon Goretzka did not play a single minute in Bayern's friendly against Tottenham. 21 professionals were used, the veteran was not present. The rumor mill is buzzing after the game - is a Goretzka transfer imminent? Or has coach Vincent Kompany sent a clear message to the German?
It was already expected that Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui would not be used against Tottenham. After all, the duo are on the verge of a move to Manchester United - an injury was no longer an option.
Goretzka, on the other hand, is repeatedly talked about as a candidate for sale, but no concrete interest in the 29-year-old is known. Rather, the German is said to be keen to fight for a regular place in midfield despite the strong competition.
Is Kompany already planning without Goretzka?
But is Munich even interested in Goretzka, who was recently left out of the DFB team, wanting to prove himself at the record champions? The latest announcement was made by sporting director Max Eberl: "Every player has to decide for himself what his next move will be and how he will take on the competition!"
Meanwhile, Kompany is said to be planning on Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, Aleksandar Pavlovic and new signing Joao Palhinha ahead of Goretzka. So was the game against Tottenham a clear indication to the 29-year-old that he should not expect any playing time if he stays? Nothing is known about an injury that made his participation impossible. Meanwhile, a transfer is not imminent. Although Atletico Madrid have come knocking at least once.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
