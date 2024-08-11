Message from Kompany? Goretzka mystery at Bayern

Goretzka, on the other hand, is repeatedly talked about as a candidate for sale, but no concrete interest in the 29-year-old is known. Rather, the German is said to be keen to fight for a regular place in midfield despite the strong competition.

Is Kompany already planning without Goretzka?

But is Munich even interested in Goretzka, who was recently left out of the DFB team, wanting to prove himself at the record champions? The latest announcement was made by sporting director Max Eberl: "Every player has to decide for himself what his next move will be and how he will take on the competition!"