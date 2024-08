Slaughterhouse now threatened with closure due to high costs

Herbert Handlbauer has done good business in the past with his abattoirs spread throughout Upper Austria: the company, which has sites in Linz, Wels and Ried im Traunkreis, employs 400 people (250 of whom are regulars) and has an annual turnover of 250 million euros. Cattle and pigs are slaughtered and subsequently cut up in the abattoirs. However, there is now a threat of closure.