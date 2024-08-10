Award for projects that protect water

Neptune State Prize
The "Neptune State Prize" is all about protecting water. Not only municipalities and cities can submit projects, but also the entire population, associations and companies.
Flood protection, drinking water supply or tourism projects - the "Neptune State Prize 2025" aims to make the commitment to our most precious resource visible and thus create more awareness. In 2023, the Lavant Mile near Frantschach-St. Gertraud came out on top in the state competition; this year, all Carinthians can submit entries alongside towns and municipalities.
"I am excited about the submissions and proud of the commitment of our citizens," explains Daniel Fellner, the provincial councillor responsible. "In this way, innovative approaches and projects from Carinthia that are dedicated to the protection and sustainable use of our water resources will be made visible."
We are looking for projects that protect our water against climate change, measures for renaturation, but also recreational zones such as the Lavant Mile. "The 'WasserREGIONAL' category recognizes local water commitment," emphasizes Christopher Giay, Managing Director of Kommunalkredit Public Consulting, which is sponsoring the competition.
The state winner will then also have a chance of winning the national prize, which is endowed with 3000 euros, and further prizes will be awarded in the areas of research, education and art (5000 euros each). Entries can be submitted until October 14 at www.neptun-staatspreis.at, and the award ceremony will take place on World Water Day on March 2, 2025.
