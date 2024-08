Goal for the 3:2 victory! Even embolism doesn’t stop Koller

First goal! After a total of 13 appearances - in the Bundesliga and Regionalliga combined - professional Sankara Karamoko, who was brought in during the winter to replace Mo Bamba, was able to celebrate for the WAC for the first time. The 20-year-old scored to make it 1-0 in the amateurs' 2-0 win in Vöcklamarkt. "He needed that," said a delighted coach Nemanja Rnic. Florent Hajdini scored the final 2:0. Rnic: "We rectified our individual mistakes at the back."