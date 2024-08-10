Sturm coach is now a hobbyist and a rose cavalier

The Schopp team will probably not be easy to deal with on Sunday either. "Hartberg lost the first game, but played a good game against a strong LASK team. Just like last year, Markus Schopp has managed to form a very good team there with a clear signature," says Christian Ilzer, who again had two ailing professionals during the week. In addition, Zvonarek is questionable with a hamstring injury. Nonetheless: The champions want to show a different face than against Rapid. Ilzer: "Nobody liked the way we performed. We have to improve step by step."