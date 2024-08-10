Personnel worries again
Sturm coach is now a hobbyist and a rose cavalier
After the 0:1 blank in the league opener against Rapid, Sturm have their sights set on their first three-pointer against Hartberg in front of a sell-out crowd on Sunday (17). But it will be hard work, as the East Styrians have made life difficult for Sturm in recent home games with regular annoyances: 1:1, 2:1, 0:0!
The Schopp team will probably not be easy to deal with on Sunday either. "Hartberg lost the first game, but played a good game against a strong LASK team. Just like last year, Markus Schopp has managed to form a very good team there with a clear signature," says Christian Ilzer, who again had two ailing professionals during the week. In addition, Zvonarek is questionable with a hamstring injury. Nonetheless: The champions want to show a different face than against Rapid. Ilzer: "Nobody liked the way we performed. We have to improve step by step."
A process that will only come to an end at the end of the season. "The big goal is to be a better team then. At the moment it feels like I'm working on a puzzle. I'm finding two pieces that fit together and I'm continuing to work on them. That has to work well with the team."
His counterpart is also still working on an improved TSV squad. Ilzer is full of roses for Schopp and the league runners-up: "A new facet has been added to the Hartberg team, their game has become even more vertical. I believe they can make it into the championship group this season too. They get a lot out of few opportunities!"
