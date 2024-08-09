At the Oberbrunnalm, authenticity is the trump card

Wetterstein walls and Zugspitze behind us

At an altitude of 1200 meters, our route separates from the route to the Eppzirler Alm. The path now climbs crisply over one or two hairpin bends in and soon high above the Karl valley. Behind us, the Wetterstein walls rise up, even the Zugspitze can still be glimpsed. Finally, the path bends left to the Oberbrunnalm, which is in open terrain.