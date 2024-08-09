Let's go
At the Oberbrunnalm, authenticity is the trump card
Our destination in the Karwendel Nature Park offers an unadulterated alpine idyll. Oberbrunn really does live and breathe regionality. Because the meat and sausage come from our own farm.
The route to the Oberbrunnalm runs along the Gießenbach stream for a long time. Our destination is signposted at the parking lot, and after crossing the railroad line, the route initially climbs quickly in the Giessenbach valley.
The stream has dug itself into the gorge here and it is worth taking a careful look down. The trail then runs at the same level as the stream and almost straight up the valley.
Wetterstein walls and Zugspitze behind us
At an altitude of 1200 meters, our route separates from the route to the Eppzirler Alm. The path now climbs crisply over one or two hairpin bends in and soon high above the Karl valley. Behind us, the Wetterstein walls rise up, even the Zugspitze can still be glimpsed. Finally, the path bends left to the Oberbrunnalm, which is in open terrain.
Regionality is really lived
On the sun terrace and in the small parlor, there is a very hospitable atmosphere and cooking is still done on the wood stove. And regionality is a way of life at Oberbrunn, as the meat served on the plates - as well as the sausage - comes from host Michael Lindenthaler's farm.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Gießenbach (1012 m, municipality of Scharnitz)
- Starting point: paid parking lot Eppzirl in Gießenbach (a whopping 7 euros daily fee); turn east from the main road towards the train station
- Route: road
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: basic level of fitness and basic level of stamina
- Children: from 2 years
- Refreshments: Oberbrunnalm (1523 m), open daily, 0699/18825505, www.oberbrunn-alm.tirol
- Arrival by public transport: Karwendelbahn from Innsbruck directly to the starting point (Gießenbach station); we recommend taking the Karwendelbahn because of the spectacular train route.
- Difference in altitude: around 500 m
- Length: around 5.5 km parking lot - Oberbrunnalm
- Walking time: around 1 1/2 or 1 1/4 hours ascent or descent
If you want to motivate the kids to go on a hike here, all you have to do is tell them about the secret stars of the Alm: The two young girls cast a spell over young and old alike.
We return via the access route. Be careful: there are a lot of e-bikers on the road here, so it shouldn't be a problem to ride alongside them.
