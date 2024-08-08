Heptathlon annoyance
Verena Mayr was cheated out of her Olympic start!
It turned out exactly as it had to: As it turned out in Paris, Verena Mayr was cheated out of her starting place in the heptathlon!
Background: Ekatarina Voronina from Uzbekistan had one of only 24 starting places for the Games in Paris. She officially accepted it, but did not compete in the all-around. She had probably been injured for some time. She thus took the starting place away from the Upper Austrian, who would otherwise have moved up into the Olympic field as 25th in the rankings ...
The "Kronen Zeitung" had written several times that this would happen. Voronina had only competed in one competition in 2024 - the javelin throw on May 12 in Tashkent. Nothing else in the Olympic year! A single meeting could not be the basis for an Olympic start in the heptathlon.
With two heptathlon performances from the previous year of 6056 and 6098 points (plus bonus points), she had made it through the "Road to Paris", the qualifying ranking list for the 2024 Games. This put her ahead of Verena Mayr in the controversial, far from fully developed qualification system, who achieved very strong results this year as fifth at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow and national champion in Götzis with 6196 points.
A place that belonged to Mayr remained empty!
Major unsportsmanlike conduct Mayr, third at the 2019 Doha World Championships and eleventh at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, slipped to 25th place and missed out on the Olympic start in Paris by one place. That was a stab in the heart. It must have been even worse that only 23 heptathletes were left on the entry list after Voronina withdrew. One place, which belonged to Mayr, remained empty.
The background to this is great unsportsmanship. ÖLV officials had already suspected weeks ago that Voronina would not compete in Paris. However, she was obviously entered by the NOC of Uzbekistan so that they could have one more place in the coach quota. So much for the Olympic spirit and Olympic fairness.
