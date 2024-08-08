Overtaking in a 30 zone: seven injured after crash

C10 was defective

All seven occupants were injured in the accident, some of them seriously, and were taken to several hospitals in Linz and Freistadt. The 5-year-old was slightly injured. The C10 rescue helicopter that had been requested landed at the scene of the accident on the B 126 but was unable to take off due to a fault. The 65-year-old, who was already lying in the helicopter, had to be transferred again. She was taken to the UKH Linz by ambulance. The main road was closed for several hours until the damage to the helicopter could be repaired. A total of five ambulances, two emergency doctors, three fire departments and the C10 were involved in the recovery of the injured.