Helicopter also defective
Overtaking in a 30 zone: seven injured after crash
A 32-year-old woman overtook a car in a roadworks area with a 30 km/h zone and a ban on overtaking. With fatal consequences: The woman crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with two cars. Seven people were injured, some of them seriously. And then the rescue helicopter also broke down.
The 32-year-old woman from the Rohrbach district was driving her car on the B 126 coming from Bad Leonfelden in the direction of the Weigetschlag border crossing at around 12.45 p.m. on Thursday. Her 22-year-old partner from the district of Schärding was sitting next to her. The driver's five-year-old son was sitting in the rear.
The car skidded
In the Weigetschlag district, the driver skidded on the partially chipped road during an overtaking maneuver and ended up on the left-hand side of the road. In doing so, she hit the side of the car of a 77-year-old pensioner from Linz and subsequently also hit the Czech car following behind, driven by a 58-year-old Czech national, head-on. There were two other acquaintances in the vehicle with the driver. A 65-year-old Czech and a 54-year-old Czech.
C10 was defective
All seven occupants were injured in the accident, some of them seriously, and were taken to several hospitals in Linz and Freistadt. The 5-year-old was slightly injured. The C10 rescue helicopter that had been requested landed at the scene of the accident on the B 126 but was unable to take off due to a fault. The 65-year-old, who was already lying in the helicopter, had to be transferred again. She was taken to the UKH Linz by ambulance. The main road was closed for several hours until the damage to the helicopter could be repaired. A total of five ambulances, two emergency doctors, three fire departments and the C10 were involved in the recovery of the injured.
30 mph and no overtaking
The vehicles involved were each totaled. And the accident should not have happened at all, as the B 126 is closed off in the area of the accident due to road repair work with a "chippings" danger sign, an overtaking ban and a 30 km/h speed limit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
