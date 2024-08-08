Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New path for the organic turnaround

100 percent “organic quota” is finally off the table

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 19:00

The "eat better" certificate is now intended to focus on regionality as well as a high proportion of organic food.

comment0 Kommentare

As reported, compliance with the 100% organic quota in educational institutions is now a distant prospect as of January 2025. Currently, 95 percent of municipalities currently meet an organic quota of over 50 percent in their child education and childcare facilities.

Challenges for gastronomy and agriculture
Criticized from the outset by the opposition as utopian, Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf has now stated that although the target is achievable in principle, the coronavirus crisis, the war in Ukraine, inflation and rising prices have created challenges for the catering and agricultural sectors that need to be taken into account. We don't want to leave anyone behind.

Zitat Icon

We are the front runners in Austria when it comes to the organic quota in communal catering. With the "besser essen" certificate, we are setting the course for organic and sustainable nutrition, also with regard to the origin of the products.

Landeshauptmann-Stellvertreterin Astrid Eisenkopf

With the "besser essen" certificate, we are now heading in a new direction. The aim is for all schools and kindergartens that use organic and sustainable food in their catering to be certified, says Eisenkopf, who also wants to bring the origin of the products to the fore.

70 percent organic content to obtain the certificate
A 70 percent organic content is required to obtain the certificate, but seasonal and fresh food preparation, animal welfare, no use of pesticides and sourcing food locally or regionally are also taken into account. Personnel subsidies are also linked to "eat better", which are only paid out in full if the criteria are met. The costs of certification are borne by the state. "The certificate creates the framework conditions for ensuring that our children are provided with food of the highest quality," says Daniela Winkler, State Councillor for Education. 

WK: Local economy is supported again
The initiative is also supported by the Chamber of Commerce. "The evaluation brings regional products and thus local companies such as retailers and local restaurants back into the cycle and thus into kindergartens and schools," says WK President Andreas Wirth. The certification would again give Burgenland companies the opportunity to participate as suppliers in the 'public food' system.

ÖVP: Organic obligation failed
The People's Party says that it feels vindicated by the announced withdrawal from the red organic obligation. "Freedom of choice and regionality are the Burgenland way", says ÖVP provincial party chairman Christian Sagartz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf