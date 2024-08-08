100 percent “organic quota” is finally off the table

70 percent organic content to obtain the certificate

A 70 percent organic content is required to obtain the certificate, but seasonal and fresh food preparation, animal welfare, no use of pesticides and sourcing food locally or regionally are also taken into account. Personnel subsidies are also linked to "eat better", which are only paid out in full if the criteria are met. The costs of certification are borne by the state. "The certificate creates the framework conditions for ensuring that our children are provided with food of the highest quality," says Daniela Winkler, State Councillor for Education.