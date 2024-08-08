New path for the organic turnaround
100 percent “organic quota” is finally off the table
The "eat better" certificate is now intended to focus on regionality as well as a high proportion of organic food.
As reported, compliance with the 100% organic quota in educational institutions is now a distant prospect as of January 2025. Currently, 95 percent of municipalities currently meet an organic quota of over 50 percent in their child education and childcare facilities.
Challenges for gastronomy and agriculture
Criticized from the outset by the opposition as utopian, Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf has now stated that although the target is achievable in principle, the coronavirus crisis, the war in Ukraine, inflation and rising prices have created challenges for the catering and agricultural sectors that need to be taken into account. We don't want to leave anyone behind.
We are the front runners in Austria when it comes to the organic quota in communal catering. With the "besser essen" certificate, we are setting the course for organic and sustainable nutrition, also with regard to the origin of the products.
Landeshauptmann-Stellvertreterin Astrid Eisenkopf
With the "besser essen" certificate, we are now heading in a new direction. The aim is for all schools and kindergartens that use organic and sustainable food in their catering to be certified, says Eisenkopf, who also wants to bring the origin of the products to the fore.
70 percent organic content to obtain the certificate
A 70 percent organic content is required to obtain the certificate, but seasonal and fresh food preparation, animal welfare, no use of pesticides and sourcing food locally or regionally are also taken into account. Personnel subsidies are also linked to "eat better", which are only paid out in full if the criteria are met. The costs of certification are borne by the state. "The certificate creates the framework conditions for ensuring that our children are provided with food of the highest quality," says Daniela Winkler, State Councillor for Education.
WK: Local economy is supported again
The initiative is also supported by the Chamber of Commerce. "The evaluation brings regional products and thus local companies such as retailers and local restaurants back into the cycle and thus into kindergartens and schools," says WK President Andreas Wirth. The certification would again give Burgenland companies the opportunity to participate as suppliers in the 'public food' system.
ÖVP: Organic obligation failed
The People's Party says that it feels vindicated by the announced withdrawal from the red organic obligation. "Freedom of choice and regionality are the Burgenland way", says ÖVP provincial party chairman Christian Sagartz.
