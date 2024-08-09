Stress for the opponents
Kapfenberg’s “Falkenhorst” is no feel-good oasis
Kapfenberg started the second division season with a 1-0 win at Admira. Friday evening (18) the FAC comes to the "Falkenhorst". It will not be a relaxing trip for the Viennese. KSV coach Ismail Atalan spoke to the "Krone" beforehand about expectations, what is important to him and himself.
"Of course, it's a little easier to work after the start of the season," grins Ismail Atalan. After all, his Kapfenberg team surprised title contenders Admira with a 1:0 win in the season opener. "These points count almost twice as much. The club has really put together a good squad. I'm proud of how the young players are performing."
The 44-year-old came to Kapfenberg in the summer. After previous stints at the North Macedonian first division club Gostivar and the German second division club VFL Bochum, he docked in Hochsteiermark. "The contact was made via the new investor group. It was clear to me that I wanted to play in the first or second division." He has always found Austria interesting and has followed the leagues. And what he also enjoys: "I've often been able to develop young players. The situation with us is therefore a challenge, but that's exactly what appeals to me."
But what kind of soccer does he want to see at the Falken? "I've learned one thing: the play on the pitch reflects the character of the coach," laughs Atalan. "And I'm extremely impatient! That's why I expect an extremely intense dynamic, high pressing, winning the ball back quickly, that the opponent has no rest, is always under stress." And what is also important to him: that the fans in the stands see a recognizable team.
"Even when it hurts"
Because the coach also sees himself as a bad loser, he also works a lot on the mental side. "And I am an absolute opponent of chance. I don't want to leave anything to chance. If I haven't prepared my team optimally, I don't sleep well at night." The family man always demands respect, acceptance and helpfulness from his players - on and off the pitch. "As well as open and honest communication - even if it hurts."
The visit to Kapfenberg on Friday evening should also be painful for the FAC. Because there should be nothing for the Viennese to take from the Falkenhorst. But Atalan has been warned. "I watched them live on Sunday. They are a symbol of the strong second division. FAC have a lot of quality and have always been at the top in recent years. We have to watch out like hell."
