Kapfenberg’s “Falkenhorst” is no feel-good oasis

The 44-year-old came to Kapfenberg in the summer. After previous stints at the North Macedonian first division club Gostivar and the German second division club VFL Bochum, he docked in Hochsteiermark. "The contact was made via the new investor group. It was clear to me that I wanted to play in the first or second division." He has always found Austria interesting and has followed the leagues. And what he also enjoys: "I've often been able to develop young players. The situation with us is therefore a challenge, but that's exactly what appeals to me."