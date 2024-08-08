Celebrating with Lara Vadlau
Carinthia celebrates its first summer Olympic gold!
Maria Rainer sailor Lara Vadlau is Olympic champion! With her 470 mixed partner Lukas Mähr from Vorarlberg, the 30-year-old came out on top ahead of Japan and Sweden after a strong week of racing in Marseille. A seventh place in the medal race was enough for the duo to win gold. This is Carinthia's first ever gold medal at the Olympic Games!
"Thank you so much for keeping your fingers crossed at home!" smiled Lara Vadlau into the microphone after the big triumph. Everyone at home was shaking with the Carinthian right up to the finish line, which the duo crossed in seventh place in the medal race. In the end, that was enough for the first summer Olympic gold for Carinthia. There were numerous congratulations, praise and recognition from politics and sport.
Despite starting early in the first race, the pair kept their cool. Lara has the tools for such a difficult race, even after a five-year break.
Niko Resch, three-time Olympian in the 49er sailing from Velden: Simply world class! She already had the potential to win a medal in Rio in 2016 with Jolanta Ogar - now it's worked out. The early start in the first race was a wake-up call for Lara and Luki. You can ruin your chances in the first race with a mistake like that, but the two of them stayed cool and pulled through incredibly. I'm very happy, they weren't necessarily the gold favorites. The fact that Lara is back so strongly after a five-year break shows what talent she has. She has always had the tools and the knowledge for this success, as well as the enormous focus to achieve her goals.
Magdalena Lobnig, Carinthia's last Olympic medal winner (rowing bronze in Tokyo 2021): I'm really happy for her. I watched the medal race during training in the weight room. I was a bit scared at the start because they were suddenly behind. But you could hear them talking to each other in the boat - they stayed really cool. It's amazing how hard Lara takes things on and puts them into practice straight away. But now she has a lot to look forward to - lots of receptions and honors. The day of the decision in particular is really exhausting. She also has to travel from Marseille to the Austria House in Paris. I was happy back in Tokyo when I finally had a moment alone in my room and was allowed to be by myself for a moment."
Lara has a lot to do now. I was happy back in Tokyo when I finally had a moment alone in my room.
Peter Kuß, Chairman of the Carinthian Sailing Association: "After being the favorite in Rio in 2016 and not winning a medal, I am extremely pleased that she is now at the top. Lara is an exceptional talent - she has already shown that in various children's and youth races in the past. To come back like this after a long break is really a top achievement. Of course, this gold medal is also great for the sailing scene in Carinthia. It is an incentive for all children and young people that you can achieve anything if you work hard for it."
Günther Perchinig, President of Yacht Club Velden: "It was really exciting because the start was not good and they were only in fourth place overall for a short time. But both Lara and Luki showed nerves of steel. Personally, I'm incredibly happy because I've known Lara since she was a little squirt. You could already see her ambition at the age of six. The fact that she didn't sail for five and a half years and only started again three years ago makes this medal an even bigger sensation."
Peter Kaiser, Governor of Carinthia: " This medal was still missing after European and World Championships, after the Youth Olympic Games. We are very proud of our athletes, who are able to show their strength of nerve, ability and performance at major events. The state of Carinthia is doing everything it can to create the best training conditions. Because sport is more than just performance, ability and the will to win, sport inspires people and in Paris it is once again clear how much sport unites people.
We worked intensively with her and also supported her when she was not involved in top-class sport for five years.
Arno Arthofer, Regional Sports Director Carinthia: Simply world class! This is a historic story for the entire sporting region of Carinthia. It is also a great success for the Carinthian Olympic Center, as we worked intensively with her and also supported her when she was not competing in top-class sport for five years. We always believed in her.
