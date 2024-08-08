Carinthia celebrates its first summer Olympic gold!

Magdalena Lobnig, Carinthia's last Olympic medal winner (rowing bronze in Tokyo 2021): I'm really happy for her. I watched the medal race during training in the weight room. I was a bit scared at the start because they were suddenly behind. But you could hear them talking to each other in the boat - they stayed really cool. It's amazing how hard Lara takes things on and puts them into practice straight away. But now she has a lot to look forward to - lots of receptions and honors. The day of the decision in particular is really exhausting. She also has to travel from Marseille to the Austria House in Paris. I was happy back in Tokyo when I finally had a moment alone in my room and was allowed to be by myself for a moment."