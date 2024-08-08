Vorteilswelt
Forensic psychiatrist:

“Radicalization and ideology give perpetrators a foothold”

08.08.2024 14:06

Dr. Sigrun Roßmanith, court-certified expert and psychiatrist, knows what makes radicalized IS supporters tick. She spoke to the "Krone" newspaper about their search for meaning, the feeling of being uplifted - and how difficult it is to guide people out of this vicious circle. 

Ms Roßmanith, a 19-year-old from Lower Austria became radicalized via the internet and turned to the Islamic State (IS) in order to carry out an attack on Taylor Swift fans. Why do people become radicalized in the first place? 
People turn to an ideology out of a state where they no longer have any meaning or stability in life. Suddenly you are given an offer, a task, a future orientation and a sense of purpose. You find support in the group and ideology, you feel valued, you are then someone and the one who accomplishes a great task. In order to achieve this goal, it is often even permitted or desired to kill. The individual is usually oriented towards an idealized leader figure. It is said that their task is meaningful and entirely in the spirit of Allah. This also makes the person feel great. 

In the tranquil town of Ternitz, a 19-year-old prepared an attack on Taylor Swift fans. (Bild: APA/ALEX HALADA, Krone KREATIV)
In the tranquil town of Ternitz, a 19-year-old prepared an attack on Taylor Swift fans.
(Bild: APA/ALEX HALADA, Krone KREATIV)

How exactly does this radicalization take place? 
 People accept the ideas uncritically, some even say that they were coerced into it at first. The longer you simmer in the soup of ideology, so to speak, the more willing you are to implement the overarching big idea. As in advertising, an idealized image is offered. Their own parents often no longer even recognize their children.

Zitat Icon

The encrypted communication and secret messages then make the suspects feel like secret societies that are sealed off.

Dr. Sigrun Roßmanith

Who is susceptible to such brainwashing? 
People are often mentally unstable, outsiders or highly dissatisfied. They take advantage of the fact that they are people who cannot find their way in life. Such patterns can also be seen in cults, and they were also widespread in the Third Reich. Wherever people are no longer open to criticism, wherever people say that I have the only correct world view and the others are unbelievers or sinners, you find something like this. 

Is it actually possible to distance yourself from an ideology? 
That is very difficult. Sometimes it is, but only if you have suffered a lot. You can then try deradicalization. But the problem is that you can't offer those people a real alternative that is similar to the ideology. It's the same with all addictions. Those people are sustained by religious rituals and often pray during the day. This rhythmization, this structure is unfortunately good for them. For them, there is only one religion, one idea. Getting out is also difficult because radicalization also takes place in prisons. People are immersed in an emotional mood as if under hypnosis.

