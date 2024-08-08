“Radicalization and ideology give perpetrators a foothold”

Ms Roßmanith, a 19-year-old from Lower Austria became radicalized via the internet and turned to the Islamic State (IS) in order to carry out an attack on Taylor Swift fans. Why do people become radicalized in the first place?

People turn to an ideology out of a state where they no longer have any meaning or stability in life. Suddenly you are given an offer, a task, a future orientation and a sense of purpose. You find support in the group and ideology, you feel valued, you are then someone and the one who accomplishes a great task. In order to achieve this goal, it is often even permitted or desired to kill. The individual is usually oriented towards an idealized leader figure. It is said that their task is meaningful and entirely in the spirit of Allah. This also makes the person feel great.