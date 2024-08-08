Zadic did not reply
Swift cancellation: Styrian governor fumes
The planned terrorist attack on the Vienna concerts of pop icon Taylor Swift leaves no one indifferent. Styrian politicians are also reacting. Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) warned Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) of escalation in a letter months ago. But: "She hasn't even replied!"
"It is beyond dismaying that there is such a threat from Islamism in our country. Our society cannot accept this in any way. This must be tackled with the utmost determination," Drexler said on Thursday.
"Why can't our police monitor extremists?"
This case in particular has once again clearly shown how important it is to allow the security authorities to monitor the internet communications of extremists and those posing a threat. Drexler criticizes: "Why are our police not allowed to monitor extremists and Islamists? Why do we always have to rely on information from foreign services to prevent such crimes?"
"Blind spot for security in our country"
In November of last year, he had already written to the Green Justice Minister Zadic, who is responsible for the matter, calling on her to allow the comprehensive monitoring of mobile and landline numbers of those posing a threat. "In my view, it is unacceptable that such a blind spot for security in our country exists in times of increased danger, particularly from Islamists, a heightened terror alert level and increasing radicalization. Especially as the Austrian law enforcement authorities regularly rely on information from partner services abroad," he wrote to the Minister of Justice.
His letter fell on deaf ears: "She didn't even think it was worth answering!" the Styrian head of state was indignant.
FPÖ about ÖVP: "Head-in-the-sand manner"
Styrian FPÖ parliamentary group leader Mario Kunasek also speaks out. However, he is not taking a swipe at Zadic, but at Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP): "The current incidents are a tragedy and show once again that Austria is the focus of Islamist terror . In the past, Interior Minister Karner has always propagated the fight against radical Islam with Sunday speeches, but the promised toughness has been sought in vain."
And the Styrian state governments also get their comeuppance: "The situation in Styria is similar. In the very best 'head-in-the-sand' manner, they seem to want to completely close their eyes to the threatening excesses of Islamist activities in Styrian state politics. There is no other way to explain why there is not a single word about the threat posed by Islamists in the current government program of the ÖVP and SPÖ. can be found," says Kunasek.
