Surprising move
Helmut Marko: Why Sergio Perez can stay
Sergio Perez will remain with Red Bull over the summer break - a decision that probably surprised most motorsport fans in view of the Mexican's poor performances. Now Red Bull mastermind Helmut Marko has clarified the situation. Perez is "the best option".
Can Max Verstappen continue his "one-man show" at Red Bull in the second half of the season? Or can Sergio Perez really turn things around and build on his strong performances at the start of the season? After all, Perez scored 107 of his 131 points in the first six races. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, leads the championship with 277 points. This means that the Dutchman has collected more than twice as many points as the Mexican. And yet: Perez remains. Surprising for most. Helmut Marko now explains the decision in his "Speedweek" column. "There are now races coming up on tracks where he was good last year, we are banking on stability," says Marko. "He has repeatedly shown good performances in between. Perez doesn't have to become faster, but more consistent," emphasizes the 81-year-old from Graz. "Given the alternatives, he is still our best solution."
"Marko clearly rejects reports that Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media also had a hand in the upcoming Mexico race: "They certainly want him to contest his home race, but our choice of driver is not based on Liberty's intentions."
I don't think that the big solution will come in Zandvoort. We are brainstorming intensively and also have various ideas. But I can't yet say what we will implement and how.
Lawson gone? Hadjar "has potential"
As a reminder: Liam Lawson, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda were considered as Perez's successors. Apparently not good enough for the "main team" Red Bull Racing. Lawson, currently a reserve driver, is likely to be looking for a new employer soon. "We will announce what will happen with him in September," says Marko. And Isack Hadjar, currently racing in Formula 2, "clearly has the potential for Formula 1. He will certainly take on some kind of role."
"Don't think the big solution will come in Zandvoort"
One thing is also clear: during the summer break, the factory is at a standstill and no work can be done on the cars. "We have to solve our problems and find out where the fault lies, because we no longer have the balance in the car if you compare the current situation with the first three races," says Marko, who also announces: "I don't think the big solution will come in Zandvoort. We are brainstorming intensively and also have various ideas. But I can't yet say what we will implement and how."
