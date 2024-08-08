Helmut Marko: Why Sergio Perez can stay

Can Max Verstappen continue his "one-man show" at Red Bull in the second half of the season? Or can Sergio Perez really turn things around and build on his strong performances at the start of the season? After all, Perez scored 107 of his 131 points in the first six races. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, leads the championship with 277 points. This means that the Dutchman has collected more than twice as many points as the Mexican. And yet: Perez remains. Surprising for most. Helmut Marko now explains the decision in his "Speedweek" column. "There are now races coming up on tracks where he was good last year, we are banking on stability," says Marko. "He has repeatedly shown good performances in between. Perez doesn't have to become faster, but more consistent," emphasizes the 81-year-old from Graz. "Given the alternatives, he is still our best solution."