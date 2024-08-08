Brad "inconsolable"
Pax doesn’t want to see Pitt after serious accident
After his serious accident with a BMX bike in Los Angeles, Pax Jolie-Pitt was able to leave the intensive care unit. But dad Brad Pitt is still "inconsolable": his adopted son is said to refuse any contact with his father.
After the serious accident with a BMX bike in Los Angeles, the all-clear was given at the beginning of the week: Angelina Jolie's son Pax was allowed to leave the intensive care unit, as an insider revealed to "People" magazine.
Pax wants no contact with Pitt
After the shock, the whole family is now standing by the 20-year-old. Brad Pitt is also said to have turned to his son with concern. But in vain, as an insider told the Daily Mail. Pax does not want to receive "recovery wishes" or help from his "desperate father", it is said.
Pitt is therefore "heartbroken", according to the insider. "It hurts Brad that it's come to this, that he can't even be a concerned father anymore. Because all he's experiencing is radio silence while he tries to figure out exactly what happened to his son."
Accident with BMX bike
Pax Jolie-Pitt was hospitalized last week Monday after crashing his BMX bike on Los Angeles' Feliz Boulevard, a busy street in the City of Angels, after hitting the back of a car at a red light. It is reported that the 20-year-old was not wearing a bicycle helmet at the time.
The son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt suffered a head and hip injury, according to reports. It is a "complex trauma" that Pax suffered, it was reported, which is why the celebrity scion now has "a long road to recovery and physical therapy" ahead of him, an insider told People magazine.
