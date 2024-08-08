Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Plant in East Tyrol

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 08:37

Last week, the household appliance manufacturer Liebherr submitted an application for short-time working for 960 employees at its site in Lienz in East Tyrol. This has now been rejected by the Public Employment Service!

comment0 Kommentare

The decision comes as no surprise. Both the company itself and Labor Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) had expressed skepticism in advance that the application would go through.

Slump in demand
Liebherr had justified the short-time working application with a massive slump in the market for refrigerators following the coronavirus pandemic. However, the company expected the situation to ease at the beginning of 2025 because new production lines would be starting up. The company therefore did not want to lose its workforce.

What the future holds for the workforce at the Lienz site is still unclear. The company now wants to take "measures to adjust capacity" and look for an "alternative solution", it said in a statement on Thursday morning. It is not yet clear what this might look like and whether it will involve job cuts.

However, Liebherr wants to keep all employees in the company, it was emphasized in a statement.

The reasoning of the AMS
Sabine Platzer-Werlberger, head of the Tyrolean AMS, explained the rejection to ORF that short-time work was intended for "unforeseeable, exogenous events". During the Corona period, it was a "defined crisis instrument". Liebherr was also unable to provide sufficient evidence that the economic problems had been resolved by the end of the year.

"Economically questionable"
Kocher recently said that short-time work was not intended to compensate for economic fluctuations. In addition, many companies are still looking for skilled workers. "Retaining them at companies that do not have enough orders for an indefinite period of time is economically questionable," he said.

The trade union, on the other hand, saw short-time work as a "suitable means", as the situation should improve at the beginning of the year and the workforce could be retained as a result.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf