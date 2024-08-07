Arson attack in Liezen: “Thought we were going to die”

A family of eight, including a pregnant woman and children, almost lost their lives. According to spokesman Bernhard Zechner, the victims' statements were read out by the court. According to them, they tried to flee, but the flames were already coming towards them. They tried to smash the wall to the neighbors with a hammer, but it broke. One son finally kicked the wall down with his bare hands and feet. "We thought we were going to die," the family members testified to the police. "But the defendants didn't care at all," said public prosecutor Andreas Petritsch.