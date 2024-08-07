Vorteilswelt
Defendants convicted

Arson attack in Liezen: “Thought we were going to die”

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 16:29

A family smashed through a wall with a hammer and their hands to save themselves from certain death by fire in Liezen. Two Syrians (19, 39) set the fire. They have now been sentenced to prison.

comment0 Kommentare

"Yes, I set the fire! That was crazy, now I regret it." After several hours of hearings, a Syrian man (19) finally came clean on Tuesday before the jury court presided over by Peter Wilhelm in Leoben. According to police investigations, he and his compatriot (39) had set a devastating fire in the center of Liezen in March. Both were short of money and wanted to put the insurance money in their own pockets.

A family of eight, including a pregnant woman and children, almost lost their lives. According to spokesman Bernhard Zechner, the victims' statements were read out by the court. According to them, they tried to flee, but the flames were already coming towards them. They tried to smash the wall to the neighbors with a hammer, but it broke. One son finally kicked the wall down with his bare hands and feet. "We thought we were going to die," the family members testified to the police. "But the defendants didn't care at all," said public prosecutor Andreas Petritsch.

The two accused (Bild: Monika König-Krisper, Krone KREATIV)
The two accused
(Bild: Monika König-Krisper, Krone KREATIV)

While the younger one admitted the crime, the older one vehemently denied it. The jury found both guilty. The 19-year-old must serve twelve years in prison, the 39-year-old 18 years. Not legally binding!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
