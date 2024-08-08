City leader Auinger criticizes the question of the S-Link

The public consultation will clarify whether the Salzburger Lokalbahn should be extended partly underground through the provincial capital to Hallein. The costs for this amount to 2.2 billion euros, depending on the variant for the S-Link. But not only that. It's about the overall concept, including the Messebahn and Stieglbahn - a turnaround in transportation in general. "If the S-Link doesn't happen, the other projects won't happen either," said Provincial Minister Wilfried Haslauer. Together with the deputies Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) and Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP), he presented the information campaign as well as the question. A six-figure euro sum is available for this. The government did not want to present exact figures. The Mayor of Salzburg, Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ), also lacks figures. Above all, he criticizes the fact that a vote is also being held on the Messebahn and Co. without the costs being known.