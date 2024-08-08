Vorteilswelt
SPÖ stays the course

City leader Auinger criticizes the question of the S-Link

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 06:00

In three months, it will be decided whether Salzburg's billion-euro project will be built. The state sees this as a historic opportunity. For the city, especially for the SPÖ, there are still too many question marks.

comment0 Kommentare

It is one of the biggest decisions for mobility in Salzburg: "Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also includes the Stiegl and trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of relieving traffic congestion?". This is the question in the citizens' survey on November 10, which the citizens of Salzburg, Flachgau and Tennengau have to answer with yes or no.

Bernhard Auinger remains skeptical. (Bild: Andreas Tröster)
Bernhard Auinger remains skeptical.
(Bild: Andreas Tröster)
Svazek, Haslauer and Schnöll are more positive. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Svazek, Haslauer and Schnöll are more positive.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Advertiser Michael Piber was awarded the contract. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Advertiser Michael Piber was awarded the contract.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
No decision without sufficient information. However, the City and Province of Salzburg are acting separately. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
No decision without sufficient information. However, the City and Province of Salzburg are acting separately.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The public consultation will clarify whether the Salzburger Lokalbahn should be extended partly underground through the provincial capital to Hallein. The costs for this amount to 2.2 billion euros, depending on the variant for the S-Link. But not only that. It's about the overall concept, including the Messebahn and Stieglbahn - a turnaround in transportation in general. "If the S-Link doesn't happen, the other projects won't happen either," said Provincial Minister Wilfried Haslauer. Together with the deputies Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) and Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP), he presented the information campaign as well as the question. A six-figure euro sum is available for this. The government did not want to present exact figures. The Mayor of Salzburg, Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ), also lacks figures. Above all, he criticizes the fact that a vote is also being held on the Messebahn and Co. without the costs being known.

Zitat Icon

The fact that the Messebahn and Stieglbahn are also being voted on in the survey is problematic. There are no cost calculations or funding commitments.

Bürgermeister Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ)

He is also negotiating with the state how the costs of the S-Link will be divided up. No agreement has been reached yet. "The city cannot afford more than 250 million euros for the entire project," says Auinger. Haslauer reassures: "If the consultation is positive, we will find a solution."

City also informs its citizens itself
All three state politicians now see a historic opportunity to further develop Salzburg - "without party politics, just for the people of Salzburg".

The advertising agency Reichl und Partner was awarded the contract for the public tender for the campaign. In the first posters, the agency focuses primarily on the topic of traffic jams and the many possibilities if the project is realized. The agency now has three months to get the people of Salzburg in a positive mood and get them to the polling station.

As announced, the city of Salzburg will also be providing its own information for its citizens.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
