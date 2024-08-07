Rauch's 6-point plan
“Too lax”: Greens call for stricter gun laws
The Greens want stricter gun laws. Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch presented a six-point plan on Wednesday. "Gun violence has increased on Austria's streets, many people no longer feel safe", he emphasized.
"Conflicts involving knives are a serious problem and must be tackled decisively", Rauch added.
Rauch's 6-point plan for stricter gun laws:
- Far-reaching ban on carrying knives in public places
- General 0.5 per mille limit when carrying knives
- Ban on the sale of particularly dangerous knives to young people
- Ban on carrying pyrotechnics
- Possibility for police to search people for explosives or pyrotechnics
- Tighter controls at "hotspots close to the border"
The key points are a far-reaching ban on carrying knives in public places with a few exceptions, a general 0.5 per mille limit when carrying knives and a ban on the sale of particularly dangerous knives - from a certain blade length or in the case of machetes - to young people.
Controls at "hotspots close to the border"
Rauch also wants a ban on carrying pyrotechnics, the possibility for the police to search people for explosives or pyrotechnics and stricter controls at "hotspots close to the border" such as Excalibur City.
"Alcohol and knives don't mix"
One of the key differences to the ÖVP's proposal is a general ban on carrying knives for people under the influence of alcohol. "Alcohol and knives don't mix. No matter what kind of knife - anyone who is under the influence of alcohol should not be armed," explained Rauch. It is also important to the Greens that young people can no longer buy knives: "A knife is a weapon that can be used to injure or even kill people. It has no place in the hands of a young person," emphasized the Minister of Social Affairs.
ÖVP shows little understanding
Coalition partner ÖVP showed little understanding for the Green Party's amendment requests. At a press conference, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner identified a consensus between the Greens and the FPÖ in their opposition to the legislative plan. "I find this alliance somewhat strange", he said, as the aim was to disarm gangs that were up to mischief.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
