“Too lax”: Greens call for stricter gun laws

"Alcohol and knives don't mix"

One of the key differences to the ÖVP's proposal is a general ban on carrying knives for people under the influence of alcohol. "Alcohol and knives don't mix. No matter what kind of knife - anyone who is under the influence of alcohol should not be armed," explained Rauch. It is also important to the Greens that young people can no longer buy knives: "A knife is a weapon that can be used to injure or even kill people. It has no place in the hands of a young person," emphasized the Minister of Social Affairs.