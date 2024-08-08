“Whistles? We have to soak up this energy”

Cvetkovic had to wait (too) long anyway. A year ago, the central defender's cruciate ligament blew up in his face, and now muscular problems have slowed him down. But coach Klauß built him up carefully and he was allowed to explode for the first time against Sturm: "We wanted to prove to ourselves that we are better," he said with the 1:0 defeat in the Cup final still on his mind. Now the goal is the European group stage. That was already in the cards for Rapid last season had Cvetkovic not been on the operating table during the duels against Fiorentina