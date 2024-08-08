Rapids Cvetkovic
“Whistles? We have to soak up this energy”
The Turkish cauldron of Trabzonspor is the ideal "stage" for Rapids' Nenad Cvetkovic in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League. Control of the ball and emotions.
"It might not be enough for 90 minutes, three games in one week won't be enough either ..."
But Nenad Cvetkovic is ready for today. Trabzonspor, a fiery atmosphere - the third qualifying round of the Europa League is a duel for the Serbian. "I don't mind the whistles, we have to soak up the energy and use it," he says, looking forward to the Turkish cauldron. At the recent 1:0 win against Sturm, he also encouraged Rapids fans with gestures. Not as a show. "I need that, a tackle has to be celebrated. I have it in me, it has to come out."
Cvetkovic had to wait (too) long anyway. A year ago, the central defender's cruciate ligament blew up in his face, and now muscular problems have slowed him down. But coach Klauß built him up carefully and he was allowed to explode for the first time against Sturm: "We wanted to prove to ourselves that we are better," he said with the 1:0 defeat in the Cup final still on his mind. Now the goal is the European group stage. That was already in the cards for Rapid last season had Cvetkovic not been on the operating table during the duels against Fiorentina
Lucrative treat
The 28-year-old has never experienced a European autumn in his career. "It would be important for the club, and great for our fans," said the 1.95-meter tall player, who has bigger goals. "If I dream of anything, it's winning the championship with Rapid." Europe is just a treat. With an entry fee of over three million euros, at least double that is to be earned.
The foundations are to be laid today in the first leg on the Black Sea. "Never hide! The passion has to come from our defense," says Cvetkovic. "But we must also never lose our heads, we have to be stable. That's always the key. No more easy goals conceded like last season."
His new teammate Serge Philipp Raux-Yao is also required to do this - Cvetkovic raves: "He's a real boost, so calm on the ball, we have more control with him." That is also necessary today. Rapids coach Klauß prepares his players for a concert of whistles and an extremely loud noise level in the stadium (130 decibels have already been measured here): "We have to communicate with body language. Use the breaks in play." His defensive boss also points this out: "Everyone has to know what their job is, even if you can't hear the person next to you."
Especially when Trabzon's top-class wingers Trezeguet/Visca are on the move. "Yes, they have quality," nods Cvetkovic. "But we have that too. We will be ready."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.