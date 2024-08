Students from the USA work on ideas for Krems

Under the direction of professors Gernot Riether and Andrzej Zarzycki from NJIT and Klaus Krobath and Lisa Saahs from AIR Niederösterreich and with the support of Heidrun Schlögl and Franziska Leeb from ORTE, the students presented a number of ideas, such as a multifunctional stage that can be used as a public space as well as an artist's studio, an information kiosk including a café and modern street furniture. Contemporary communication channels with regard to social media were also discussed.