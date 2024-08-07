Concerts are coming up
Taylor Swift in Vienna: Fans are already queuing up
Since Wednesday morning, fan merchandise from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour can be purchased outside the stadium. Swiftmania in Vienna is steadily approaching its climax. Many "Swifties" had traveled from abroad to see their idol - some even flew across the Atlantic.
A considerable queue had already formed in front of the sales stand on Wednesday morning. Marta from Spain was also in line. "I wanted to see the show somewhere, anywhere," said the 23-year-old. "My friend then got tickets for Austria. I wouldn't have thought about Austria at all, but now I'm very happy to be here. It's beautiful in Vienna."
"Swift knows how to arouse emotions"
The couple are staying in the Austrian capital for five days. They have already come to the stadium today to pick up the fan package included in the VIP ticket. "We'll also see if there's anything else we want to buy." Marta identifies with Swift's lyrics and the meaning of the songs. Swift knows how to evoke emotions. She is a true songwriting machine with a broad musical spectrum."
"It wasn't that difficult to get tickets," says an American woman. "I signed up normally using a code and after a while on hold, I was successful."
Swifties in Vienna find each other
Phoenix cited the fact that the concert was cheaper to attend here as one reason for the trip. "But we're staying here for ten days." Swift's music has been with her "her whole life, for more than 20 years".
She initially became a fan because of the lyrics, "but every song also stands out musically". They had already met up with other Swifties in Vienna: "The whole bus here was full."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
