Dixie and swing return to Weiz

The eighth Dixie and Swing Festival Weiz starts on Friday at the Autozentrum Harb. The St. Barbara Dixielanders septet led by mastermind Marcus Weberhofer will ensure a cheerful start. This will be followed by nine days of ragtime, Dixieland and swing. Hosts Angelika and Manfred Harb have done everything in their power to make the car showroom sound good and shine and to create space for around 250 visitors. On August 11, the final jazz concert of the Big Band Ilz and Liza in Dixieland will take place in Ilz.