“Mom is often scared, but dad thinks it’s cool”

The Salzburg native is the epitome of a power woman, has achieved almost everything in her sport and yet she still runs somewhat under the radar. "I play a marginal sport. Of course it's nice when someone notices what I do, but I don't need recognition for my successes," says the police athlete. You get the feeling that Stella herself doesn't really know what she has already achieved. "Sometimes I have to look back and reflect. But there's still a lot to win, my titles haven't changed me."