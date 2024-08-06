The duel between Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol on Thursday will be the big hit. At first it seemed that Femke Bol had little chance against the American after she improved her world record to 50.65 this year. But the Dutchwoman countered in her last Olympic test in Switzerland with a European record of 50.95. And her final lap in the 4 x 400 m mixed relay, with which she led her team to Olympic gold, showed her incredible ability.



