Instead of wild camping: top alternatives for campervans

Things are different than at a campsite

The comfort of a pitch is limited compared to a campsite - for example, there are often no sanitary facilities. It is advisable to clarify in advance what amenities are offered (electricity, water, waste disposal) and whether there are any special rules - for example regarding barbecues. As a friendly gesture, you should buy something from the farm store on a farm or winery. A certain amount of respect should also be a matter of course - with regard to the hosts' privacy or taking your own garbage with you.