Experts: “Then we’ll be naked again”

"The next epidemic will leave us naked"

Environmental medicine specialist Hans Peter Hutter from the Medical University of Vienna warns: "Without a new law, we'll be left naked again when the next epidemic hits. And one thing is certain - the next one is sure to come." Lawyer Druml believes that a new law should have been passed decades ago, adapted to the relevant scientific findings. In September 2021, she and other experts discussed the question "What must a new epidemic law be able to do?" "We assumed that a current, modern law would be passed in the next six months. You can see how you can be wrong."