Heavy price losses
New “Black Monday” on stock markets in Asia
Fears of recession in the USA and concerns about the global economy caused Asian stock markets to plummet on Monday. The Nikkei index in Tokyo suffered even greater losses - in terms of points - than on the so-called Black Monday in 1987.
According to the "Financial Times", the Nikkei index suffered its biggest daily loss in terms of points: 4450 points. This is significantly more than on the "Black Monday" triggered by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wall Street in October 1987 - back then it was 3836 points.
In percentage points, however, the Nikkei's losses back then were greater at 14.9 percent than on Monday at 12.4 percent, reported the Wall Street Journal. However, trading on the Tokyo stock exchange had to be suspended several times due to dramatic price falls.
The export-oriented Nikkei-225 in Japan plummeted by an enormous 12.40 percent to 31,458.42 points in the face of concerns about the US economy. The rise in the yen, possible interest rate hikes and the gloomy economic outlook for the USA are undermining investor confidence in the Far East.
Significant losses on the Vienna Stock Exchange
Europe's stock exchanges also started Monday with some heavy losses. The Vienna Stock Exchange, which had already fallen sharply at the end of the previous week, started trading with significant losses. The ATX was trading at minus 2.29 percent shortly before 10 am. Schoeller-Bleckmann, EVN and Wienerberger recorded price losses of over three percent.
The important banks Raiffeisen, BAWAG and Erste Group lost more than two percent. Among the few winners in the ATX, the shares of Immofinanz and CA Immo rose by 0.7 percent each.
Yen at its lowest level since the beginning of the year
After a month-long price rally in Japan, the Nikkei-225 reached a high of just over 42,400 points in mid-July. However, the national currency, the yen, then experienced a sharp rise within a short period of time, which weighed heavily on the share prices of export-dependent Japanese companies. Against the US dollar, for example, the yen fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the year on Monday.
The Chinese stock markets fared better than the Japanese indices. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region recently fell by 2.15 percent to 16,580.42 points. The Shanghai Composite fell by 1.45 percent to 2863.14 points. However, both indices had already fallen significantly in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the South Korean Kospi slumped by 8.77 percent to 2441.57 points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
