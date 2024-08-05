New “Black Monday” on stock markets in Asia

Yen at its lowest level since the beginning of the year

After a month-long price rally in Japan, the Nikkei-225 reached a high of just over 42,400 points in mid-July. However, the national currency, the yen, then experienced a sharp rise within a short period of time, which weighed heavily on the share prices of export-dependent Japanese companies. Against the US dollar, for example, the yen fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the year on Monday.