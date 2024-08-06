“Krone” readers denounce social injustice

Ignored "problem of the century"

Sepp S. speaks of a "problem of the century". He calls for all political decision-makers to join forces with the commitment that "no federal state may overfill or underfill the asylum or migrant quota". Vienna is "long since on the brink of social and educational collapse following its 200% overfulfillment of the asylum quota plus family reunification". Letters like the one from Sepp S. are a good example of how the outrage of the population has nothing to do with the much-cited envy debate, but rather with a hurt sense of justice.