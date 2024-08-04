“I’m happy that we only won 1:0!”

Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "We're very happy about the home win and also about the way we managed it. We did really well over 90 minutes. Normally I'm one to be critical of certain aspects, but we can be very satisfied today. Now we have to bring consistency. We started with a lot of confidence after the 6:1 against Wisla Krakow, so the signs were good. We had long spells of possession and a good mix of composure and energy. I would have liked us to make it 2-0 relatively soon. A ball can always slip through, especially with the quality of Sturm. Nevertheless, I had a good feeling throughout the game because we kept them far away from our goal and didn't concede many set pieces. I'm even pleased that we only won 1:0 because I'm already taking too much credit at the moment, and it would have been even bigger if we'd won by more. So we can leave the church in the village."