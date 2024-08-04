Rapid coach Klauß:
“I’m happy that we only won 1:0!”
Read what the winners and losers had to say after the clash between SK Rapid and SK Sturm Graz HERE!
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "We're very happy about the home win and also about the way we managed it. We did really well over 90 minutes. Normally I'm one to be critical of certain aspects, but we can be very satisfied today. Now we have to bring consistency. We started with a lot of confidence after the 6:1 against Wisla Krakow, so the signs were good. We had long spells of possession and a good mix of composure and energy. I would have liked us to make it 2-0 relatively soon. A ball can always slip through, especially with the quality of Sturm. Nevertheless, I had a good feeling throughout the game because we kept them far away from our goal and didn't concede many set pieces. I'm even pleased that we only won 1:0 because I'm already taking too much credit at the moment, and it would have been even bigger if we'd won by more. So we can leave the church in the village."
Christian Ilzer (Sturm Graz coach): "Overall, it was a well-deserved win for Rapid, who were in good form, especially in the second half. The first half was even and the question was who would score the first goal. We had good chances, then the goal we conceded was too easy. In the second half, Rapid were clearly the better, more present and fitter team. It was a kick up the backside, which hurt and was felt by everyone, but I'm not panicking. Now we have to get back on track quickly and rekindle our energy. After big successes, if you want to be a serial winner, you have to immediately set your sights on future goals with passion and enthusiasm. Coming to terms with success is sometimes like pulling a cart out of a swamp. That's where we're challenged now, but I'm not worried about that. I can promise that we'll go up from there, not down."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
