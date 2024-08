Kinberger: “Don’t want luxury apartments”

With the Kapuzinerberg in the background, the Volksgarten and fortress within sight and the old town just a few minutes' walk away, the location of Salzburg's accident hospital on the Karolingerbrücke is fantastic. What happens when the hospital moves to the state hospital site? There are several possibilities. The owner, the General Accident Insurance (AUVA), sells the site to real estate developers, in which case luxury apartments would presumably be built, as is the case in the surrounding area. "That would be the worst thing," says Thomas Kinberger from ÖGK.