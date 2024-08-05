Monday we go on ice
Watch out! The 99ers’ motivation is contagious
The plague season with the last place is in the rearview mirror for the Graz ice hockey cracks. Under the "regency" of neo-president Herbert Jerich, they will take to the ice today, Monday, with full motivation and new players. Sam Antonitsch spoke to the "Krone" newspaper about the new conditions.
The long wait is over! Tonight (6pm), the 99ers start the new ice hockey season with a public training session. Performance and fitness tests were already on the program last week. At the beginning of next week, all new players will be presented to the fans in the bunker for the first time. They can expect a completely new team, as neo-president Herbert Jerich left almost no stone unturned after last year's last place finish.
"It's a really great time to be playing for the 99ers. You can tell in every conversation with Herbert that he's full of enthusiasm. His motivation is really infectious - I think he'd love to play himself," laughs Sam Antonitsch. The crowd favorite is one of the few players who continues to wear the orange kit.
After last year's disastrous season ("It was amazing how the fans still supported us"), there is a real spirit of optimism in Graz. "We've made great purchases. In terms of character, all the players are really top," says the striker, who is already looking forward to the new season with his colleagues. But he also warns: "We're really strong on paper. But paper doesn't win you games, we have to come together first." To this end, there have already been team events and there will be more. "It's great to get to know each other straight away. The families of us players were also there, which is really nice."
"Ice skating is like riding a bike"
However, Monday is not the 28-year-old's first time on ice. He recently warmed up a bit in St. Pölten. "A lot of players actually do that. I've been on the ice a few times. Skating is like riding a bike: You don't lose it, but you get a bit rusty. It's also not comparable to team training. It's more about skills," explains the striker.
However, he doesn't want to miss the ice-free time this year. "We were on vacation in Italy. It was the first time at the seaside with my son, you never forget that," Sam enthuses. There was also a trip to the tennis tournament in Kitzbühel, where dad Alex Antonitsch is the tournament director. All in all, the perfect distraction after last year's poor season and the perfect preparation away from the ice.
