Watch out! The 99ers’ motivation is contagious

After last year's disastrous season ("It was amazing how the fans still supported us"), there is a real spirit of optimism in Graz. "We've made great purchases. In terms of character, all the players are really top," says the striker, who is already looking forward to the new season with his colleagues. But he also warns: "We're really strong on paper. But paper doesn't win you games, we have to come together first." To this end, there have already been team events and there will be more. "It's great to get to know each other straight away. The families of us players were also there, which is really nice."