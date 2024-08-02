Vorteilswelt
Dramatic moments

Horses bolted, guests jumped out of the carriage

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 17:47

A carriage ride in Seefeld came to a dramatic end on Friday: because the horses bolted, the coachman lost control of the carriage and was run over. One after the other, the passengers jumped out of the carriage, which was driving along without a master! 

comment0 Kommentare

On Friday morning, four people took a ride in a horse-drawn carriage in Seefeld. When the 76-year-old Austrian coachman was standing next to the carriage on the forest path near Gschwandtweg at around 11 a.m., the horses bolted for an unknown reason, causing the coachman to be run over by the carriage and dragged along for a while.

The first one jumped off after 50 meters
After about 50 meters, one of the passengers, a 69-year-old Austrian, jumped off the carriage, sustaining minor injuries according to the current state of the investigation. After a further 300 meters, another passenger, a 67-year-old Austrian woman, jumped from the moving carriage, sustaining injuries of indeterminate severity.

Pasture gate stopped the vehicle
After another 200 meters, the horses and carriage ran into a pasture gate, causing the animals to fall. The two other passengers, a 69-year-old Austrian man and a 69-year-old Austrian woman, took advantage of this brief standstill to get off the carriage.

Vacationer tried to intervene
A 76-year-old Swiss walker tried to free the horses from the pasture gate and sustained minor injuries.

The injured coachman was eventually able to calm the animals and bring them back to the stable. He was then taken to Innsbruck Hospital by the ambulance service with injuries of indeterminate severity. The two injured passengers were taken to Hall Hospital by the ambulance service.

Philipp Neuner
