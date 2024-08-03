Despite tropical heat, we are sitting on a treasure trove of water

Two nice bathing days

However, such a dry heat phase is not foreseeable in the near future, says meteorologist Liliane Hofer from GeoSphere Austria: "We are still facing unsettled weather up to and including Monday. Isolated precipitation with large amounts of rain is possible, but no widespread precipitation." Tuesday and Wednesday will then bring stable bathing weather and temperatures of around 30 degrees. "The second half of the week will be changeable again. But it will remain humid and therefore oppressively warm," says Liliane Hofer.