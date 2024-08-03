Groundwater stable
Despite tropical heat, we are sitting on a treasure trove of water
There was almost a third less precipitation than normal in Upper Austria in July, which has just ended. Many people are currently asking themselves how our water reserves in the country are doing. Especially now, when gardens need a lot of water every day and the temperature in some pools needs to be cooled down with fresh supplies.
"We monitor around 700 locations in Upper Austria. There are some stations with low groundwater levels, but we currently have no bottlenecks anywhere and are not heading towards drought anywhere," says Andreas Dworzak from the Upper Austrian Hydrographic Service. Two thirds of the measuring points have an average groundwater level. Some have already reached a low level, especially in the Salzkammergut, but this is not a cause for concern.
No forecast possible
Postscript: "Nevertheless, individual well owners could well reach their limits." However, the company has not yet had to deal with any inquiries in this regard.
There is no precise forecast as to how the groundwater reserves might develop. "It depends on the weather. If there is a three- or four-week heat phase, the situation could become tense," says the expert.
Two nice bathing days
However, such a dry heat phase is not foreseeable in the near future, says meteorologist Liliane Hofer from GeoSphere Austria: "We are still facing unsettled weather up to and including Monday. Isolated precipitation with large amounts of rain is possible, but no widespread precipitation." Tuesday and Wednesday will then bring stable bathing weather and temperatures of around 30 degrees. "The second half of the week will be changeable again. But it will remain humid and therefore oppressively warm," says Liliane Hofer.
