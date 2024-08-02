Nvidia targeted by US authorities over AI chips

Nvidia emphasizes that it complies with the law

The US semiconductor company is also said to have demanded higher prices for network components if customers wanted to use AI processors from rivals such as AMD or Intel. Nivida did not want to comment directly on this report, but emphasized that it would provide the authorities with all the information they requested. "We compete on the basis of decades of investment and innovation, while scrupulously complying with all laws." The US Department of Justice could not initially be reached. In response to the report on the investigation, Nvidia shares slipped by almost three percent in pre-market trading on Wall Street.