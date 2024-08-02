Start of the season
Austria is the only way to the Westliga title
Ahead of the new season in the Regionalliga West, Austria Salzburg is once again the clear favorite for first place for the coaches. Wals-Grünau and FC Pinzgau are longing for a repeat of the previous season. For BSK coach Schnöll, "every game will be tough", St. Johann and Kuchl want to stay away from the spectre of relegation.
The wait is over. The new season in the Regionalliga West begins today (19) with the Salzburg derby between FC Pinzgau and St. Johann. If the coaches of the Salzburg clubs have their way, the path to the title can only lead via Austria Salzburg. The reigning champions are also convinced: "If everyone is fit, we have a top squad where everyone has to fight for their place. We have quality, but it still has to grow together," emphasizes coach Christian Schaider. The issue of promotion does put pressure on us, but: "We'll deal with it!"
He also rates the other clubs from the province highly: "I hope that all teams stay in the league - except for us."
"The league is certainly stronger"
Staying in the league is a good keyword for promoted team Kuchl with coach Tom Hofer: "That is still the goal. The league is certainly stronger than last year." Andreas Scherer agrees. With St. Johann, he wants to avoid the situation from last season, where they fought to the end to stay in the league: "A lot is up to us."
However, a repeat would be desirable for Wals-Grünau and FC Pinzgau. If the team from Flachgau perform like they did in the spring (30 points from 15 games), a top five place is within reach. But coach Christoph Knaus waves it off: "You can't compare the two. We have new additions, departures, injuries and can classify that well." Saalfelden coach Florian Klausner: "You can't keep up with the top teams. The league can do something".
Bischofshofen have put the 1:11 debacle in the Cup against Hartberg behind them and are focusing on the league. "It's difficult to assess. Every game is tough," says coach Thomas Schnöll.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
