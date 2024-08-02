Austria is the only way to the Westliga title

The wait is over. The new season in the Regionalliga West begins today (19) with the Salzburg derby between FC Pinzgau and St. Johann. If the coaches of the Salzburg clubs have their way, the path to the title can only lead via Austria Salzburg. The reigning champions are also convinced: "If everyone is fit, we have a top squad where everyone has to fight for their place. We have quality, but it still has to grow together," emphasizes coach Christian Schaider. The issue of promotion does put pressure on us, but: "We'll deal with it!"