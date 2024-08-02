Hunt for Seekirchen kicks off with a clash

First round, first hit

The anticipated title duel between Seekirchen and Hallein takes place on Saturday. While the latter has raised its sights (top three), home side coach Mario Lapkalo knows that the title will come down to his crew. However, he says: "For the sake of excitement, I would prefer the duel to take place later." In general, he does not believe that one game will decide the league. Before it dawns: In the last clash in spring, the Wallers were denied a controversial offside goal. Hallein scored in return and won 3:2, which was exactly the three points that Kuchl needed in the end. Lapkalo does not want to go out on a limb, saying: "We want to have a say in the title - or even several lines." The advantage lies on the Seekirchen side: there was little change in terms of personnel, while Hallein switched to a 34-man squad for first and 1b, contrary to their original plans.