Hunt for Seekirchen kicks off with a clash
Starting today, five teams will be battling it out in the Salzburg League season for a ticket to the Westliga. The runners-up are considered the big favorites, but one quartet smells a rat. The rival welcomes the fearsome opponent.A fringe player wants a say.
Excitement my ass! The return of the 16-team league with many derbies turned into a solo effort for Kuchl in the pre-season. It was only thanks to Seekirchen that the Hofer crew were not uncatchable shortly after the start of spring. This year? The majority of the Salzburg league is betting on a more balanced situation. In addition to runners-up Seekirchen, who themselves scratched at the points record, the retreaded Hallein, Grödig, Puch and Bramberg are considered to be the big hunted. Even better: the first round already holds plenty of explosive material. Puch, where president Christian Schwaiger is dreaming of a regional cup final against Austria Salzburg, have to face fearsome opponents Siezenheim today. They have yet to win a competitive match. "So it's about time. We definitely want to come out on top," said Schwaiger ahead of the game. Conversely, Siezenheim coach Peter Urbanek admits: "I'd love to be able to annoy Puch again."
This is how the Salzburg League starts
- Round: Today: Grödig - Thalgau, Hallwang - Neumarkt (both 18.30), Puch - Siezenheim, Eugendorf - SAK (both 19); Saturday: ASV Salzburg - Anif (17), Seekirchen - Hallein (both 17), Straßwalchen - Bürmoos (19); Sunday: Bramberg - Golling (17).
- Round:August 9: Anif - Straßwalchen (18.30), SAK - Grödig, Neumarkt - Thalgau, Hallein - Eugendorf (both 19); August 11: Bürmoos - Puch, Hallwang - ASV (both 10.30), Siezenheim - Bramberg (14), Golling - Seekirchen (15.30).
- Round: August 15: Thalgau - SAK (17), Straßwalchen - Hallwang (18); August 16: Grödig - Hallein (18.30), Seekirchen - Siezenheim (19), ASV - Neumarkt (19.30); August 17: Puch - Anif, Eugendorf - Golling, Bramberg - Bürmoos (17).
First round, first hit
The anticipated title duel between Seekirchen and Hallein takes place on Saturday. While the latter has raised its sights (top three), home side coach Mario Lapkalo knows that the title will come down to his crew. However, he says: "For the sake of excitement, I would prefer the duel to take place later." In general, he does not believe that one game will decide the league. Before it dawns: In the last clash in spring, the Wallers were denied a controversial offside goal. Hallein scored in return and won 3:2, which was exactly the three points that Kuchl needed in the end. Lapkalo does not want to go out on a limb, saying: "We want to have a say in the title - or even several lines." The advantage lies on the Seekirchen side: there was little change in terms of personnel, while Hallein switched to a 34-man squad for first and 1b, contrary to their original plans.
We have some of the best individual players in this league in every part of the team. That's why we want to be right at the top. Others are coy, but we openly admit our goals.
Puch-Präsident Christian SCHWAIGER hat Ambitionen
From the sidelines to the spotlight
Traditionally, Bramberg only starts on Sunday. The Pinzgauers are once again on the fringes geographically, but could move into the spotlight in sporting terms. In addition to the experienced coach Hanser, the Wildkogler have also gained quality in terms of play. Most recently, captain David Nindl celebrated his comeback after 14 months away. "If everything goes smoothly and we don't have too many absentees, we can have a say in the top places," hopes chairman Martin Innerhofer. Anything is possible in the rest of the field. Interestingly, no-one sees themselves in the relegation battle, with almost everyone in conversation with the "Krone" stating a single-digit place as their goal.
Equal duel of the promoted teams
One thing to bear in mind is that Neumarkt has rejuvenated its squad considerably and is starting the season without any real strikers. Co-promoted Hallwang awaits them today. Hallwang have recently suffered a setback without their mainstays - as has Anif, who stumbled over Elixhausen in the cup. "I could have done without that setback," grumbled new coach Tom Eder on his debut. However, he is just as focused on the future as the third promoted team ASV. Two years ago in the weaker 14-team league, they had already given up in the winter.
