Kirchtag drama: Villach defends itself against expert opinion

In plain language, the expert opinion states that the wall along the Draulände is a few centimetres too low (unofficially there is talk of 20 cm). However, this is "only" in accordance with the flood protection regulations. Whether these few centimeters would have prevented the 20-year-old from climbing onto the wall will never be known. What is certain, however, is that the city is now facing criminal charges or legal action for gross negligence.

"Austria-wide explosiveness"

Villach is now vehemently opposing this. "We will now call in a lawyer and have the technical and legal aspects checked. We have not yet had access to the file. And as a result, we will then submit a statement to the judiciary. This is an explosive issue throughout Austria. Because if it really is the case that river walls that were built 60 or 70 years ago have to be regularly adapted, then we will soon have a major issue in many cities and municipalities in Austria," says Winkler.