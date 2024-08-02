Vorteilswelt
Farmer's wife annoyed

“A herd of cows is not a petting zoo”

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 13:01

It was only at the end of June that a 40-year-old woman died in a cow attack in Salzburg's Gastein Valley. A hiker at Lake Gosau wanted to draw the attention of a group of tourists from abroad to the dangers, but was ignored. The farmer also fumes: "We've been putting up with this for a long time." 

A hiker (49) at the popular Gosau Lakes was presented with a not at all "cool" picture. She was already on her way back from the rear to the front lake with her godchild when she came across a large group of tourists.

Cows wanted to ruminate in peace
"There were around 15 people standing in the middle of cows lying on the ground. The children were lying on the animals with their upper bodies, stroking them and posing for photos," says the 49-year-old. When she tried to draw the holidaymakers' attention to the danger, they didn't understand her.

Calves also stroked
"I then said 'It's dangerous' in English - they ignored that too." Calves are also said to have been in the immediate vicinity, which were also coveted "photo objects" and were caressed by the holidaymakers.

Zitat Icon

The cows are so relaxed anyway.

Urlauber zu Landwirtin

Farmer's wife annoyed
"We've been doing this for years," says Anja Schweighofer, who owns the cows. Although there are signs along the hiking trails on both sides of Lake Gosau, there are always incidents. "When we talk to people about it, many just say 'the cows are so relaxed anyway'," says the farmer.

Liability clarified
As the signs state that entering the mountain pasture is at your own risk, the question of liability has been clarified, but: "People think everything is so sweet and cute. But a herd of cows is not a petting zoo." Hikers should keep their distance from the cows and let dogs off the lead in an emergency, advises the farmer.

Beware of suckler cows
"You shouldn't go near calves, even if they are alone. Mother cows sometimes leave their offspring behind to eat. If they come back and see someone as a threat, they run towards them at full speed." Dangerous cow attacks happen again and again. It was only at the end of June that one of these ended fatally for a 40-year-old woman in the Gastein Valley in Salzburg.

Andrea Kloimstein
