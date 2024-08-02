Liability clarified

As the signs state that entering the mountain pasture is at your own risk, the question of liability has been clarified, but: "People think everything is so sweet and cute. But a herd of cows is not a petting zoo." Hikers should keep their distance from the cows and let dogs off the lead in an emergency, advises the farmer.

Beware of suckler cows

"You shouldn't go near calves, even if they are alone. Mother cows sometimes leave their offspring behind to eat. If they come back and see someone as a threat, they run towards them at full speed." Dangerous cow attacks happen again and again. It was only at the end of June that one of these ended fatally for a 40-year-old woman in the Gastein Valley in Salzburg.