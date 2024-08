Djokovic against Tsitsipas – LIVE from approx. 7 pm

Djokovic defeated Dominik Koepfer from Germany 7:5,6:3 in the round of 16 on Wednesday. On his way to the longed-for first Olympic gold medal, the 24-time Grand Slam winner will face Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece in the last eight. "I'm expecting nothing less than a great battle and a close match," said the Serb with a view to the upcoming duel with Tsitsipas.