Successful operation

Baby born with a bullet in its body

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 11:08

A child has been born in Moscow with an air rifle bullet measuring around one centimeter in her stomach. The girl's father had been handling a gun. A shot went off and hit his heavily pregnant wife in the abdomen - and thus the baby.

The incident occurred when the father was handling an air rifle in the backyard of his house. A shot ricocheted off an unknown object and entered the pregnant mother's abdomen.

No vital organs injured
The two of them rushed to hospital immediately. Ultrasound and X-ray examinations showed that no vital organs of the unborn child had been damaged. The doctors therefore decided to postpone the operation until after the baby was born.

Only after the birth was the projectile successfully removed from the child's body.
Only after the birth was the projectile successfully removed from the child's body.
(Bild: Moskauer Regionalzentrum für Mutter- und Kindergesundheit)

After the child was born, the doctors were able to remove the bullet from under the child's skin in the anterior abdominal wall and then stitch the child up.

Dr. Mikhail Georgievich Rekhviashvili, Head of the Neonatal Surgery Department at the Moscow Maternal and Child Health Center, said: "There was no danger to the life and health of the mother and child. After the delivery, a scheduled surgical procedure was performed and the projectile was successfully removed."

X-ray of the child
X-ray of the child
(Bild: Moskauer Regionalzentrum für Mutter- und Kindergesundheit)

Family discharged in good health
Shortly after the operation, the parents were able to embrace their baby, whose name was not disclosed. The newborn girl and her mother were discharged in "satisfactory condition".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
