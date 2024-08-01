Selensky at peace:
Territorial cession only with the consent of the people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that he cannot decide the issue of Ukraine's territorial integrity himself. His people would have to request the transfer of territory. The Kremlin had previously named these as a condition for peace negotiations.
"You must understand that any issue concerning the territorial integrity of Ukraine cannot be resolved by one president, one person or by all the presidents of the world without the Ukrainian people," said Selenskyj in an interview with French media.
No one has officially offered Ukraine anything yet. The country will never give up its territories. "Those in power do not officially have the right to give up their territories. The Ukrainian people must want this". The President also pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin would see such a step as a victory.
The rulers do not officially have the right to relinquish their territories. The Ukrainian people must want this.
Wolodymyr Selenskyj, Präsident der Ukraine
Wants to sit at the table with opponents of the war
Selenskyj says he wants to sit at the table with representatives of Russia at future peace talks. "Like most countries, I believe that Russia's representatives should be present at the second peace summit in November, otherwise we will not achieve any sustainable results." Otherwise, the war opponent could block a joint peace plan.
At the same time, the Ukrainian head of government made it clear that he hoped for permission to attack military targets in Russia with American and European long-range missiles. "Unfortunately, our partners are currently still afraid of this."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
