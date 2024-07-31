First F-16 jets delivered to Ukraine

The Ukrainian military, for its part, reportedly attacked a warehouse for weapons and other military equipment in the Russian Kursk Oblast on Wednesday night. Kursk borders Ukraine and has repeatedly been the target of Ukrainian shelling. The General Staff in Kiev announced on Telegram that the strike was carried out with a converted Ukrainian naval missile system. Explosions had been observed at the target and a fire had broken out. The navy has its own Neptun anti-ship missiles, which can also be used against ground targets. These can reach targets almost 300 kilometers away. Kursk itself is only just over 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.