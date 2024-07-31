"Catastrophic balance sheet"
Opposition rejects Brunner as EU Commissioner
Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) is to become the next EU Commissioner. But while his party is backing him, the opposition is criticizing him. Even the Greens supported the EP Vice-President Othmar Karas and thus a proposal by the NEOS.
There had been weeks of wrangling within the coalition over the nomination of the EU Commissioner. Nehammer insisted on Brunner, the Greens finally gave in. It was about content, not posts, the party said. They could now expect movement on faltering projects such as the phase-out of Russian gas in return for giving in.
"Magnus Brunner knows the challenges at European level and will ensure that both Austrian interests and European values are equally represented in the Commission," said Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) with conviction. The politician has "several competencies" and they have worked together very constructively in recent years, said Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens).
Magnus Brunner is familiar with the challenges at European level and will ensure that both Austrian interests and European values are equally represented in the Commission.
Kanzler Karl Nehammer
IV: "Worthy successor to Hahn"
Approval was also expressed on Wednesday by European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) and the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV), among others. "As a small country in the EU, it is particularly important for Austria to have a strong voice in the EU Commission. In Magnus Brunner, a worthy successor has been found for the long-standing EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn (...)", said IV President Georg Knill in a press release.
Brunner has only proven one thing in recent years: he can't do it.
SPÖ-Klubobmann Philipp Kucher
The opposition parties SPÖ, FPÖ and NEOS, on the other hand, are less than pleased with the nomination. "Brunner has only proven one thing in recent years: he can't do it," says SPÖ parliamentary group leader Philipp Kucher. The Finance Minister is leaving behind "a shambles that will have to be cleared away for decades to come". He cited high inflation, debt and less prosperity as examples.
FPÖ: "The welfare of its own people"
"Once again, it is quite clear that the ÖVP is not concerned with the welfare of the country, but with the welfare of its own people," says FPÖ General Secretary Christian Hafenecker. Brunner had simply become too dangerous for the Chancellor "as a potential successor as ÖVP federal party chairman."
NEOS MEP Helmut Brandstätter said that the "appointment of such an important office should not take place behind closed doors".
