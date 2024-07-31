A sunny disposition and tennis fan as Commissioner

Criticism of the appointment from the opposition parties is naturally loud. Brunner is Mr. Deficit, it sounds from the right and the left. That is hypocritical. In fact, this government has spent more money than any before it. Gernot Blümel's "whatever the cost" mantra in response to the short-term economic standstill at the start of the pandemic hardly found any critics at the time. On the contrary: the opposition parties could not move fast enough with the billions in injections. The fact that Brunner also tried to combat inflation and the energy crisis with bonuses and billions was also demanded by almost all parties - mostly with the exception of the NEOS.