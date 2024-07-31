World premiere
New Audi A6: How it wants to outdo the BMW i5
Ingolstadt's answer to the BMW i5 has been a long time coming - now it's here, the new Audi A6 e-tron! And as an estate and four-door coupé. It shares its technical basis with the Q6 e-tron. The range figures sound pretty promising.
The A6 e-tron is Audi's second model to be based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE). And that means: 800-volt technology, high charging currents, large batteries and ranges of up to 750 kilometers, i.e. over 100 kilometers more than the Q6 e-tron. This means that the A6 Sportback and Avant, which cost at least around 75,000 euros, could also be worth considering for frequent and long-distance drivers and should make the transition to e-mobility more dynamic.
Newly developed batteries for the PPE are responsible for the staying power of the e-tron models. They consist of twelve modules and deliver a usable capacity of 94.9 kWh. Thanks to sophisticated thermal management, they are designed to withstand temperature fluctuations better than Audi's previous power storage units. They can also be charged with up to 270 kW - which corresponds to a range of up to 210 kilometers in ten minutes. In other words, the battery can be charged from ten to 80 percent in 21 minutes. The electric motors also recuperate up to 220 kW. According to Audi, around 95 percent of all "normal" braking processes can be carried out using recuperation. The deceleration level can be set using paddles on the steering wheel.
Up to 750 kilometers
Audi will be offering two drive versions at the start of 2025. One is the A6 e-tron performance as a Sportback and Avant with 270 kW/367 hp and rear-wheel drive. Both accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and are limited at 210 km/h. The manufacturer specifies WLTP consumption of 14.0 to 17.0 kWh per 100 kilometers. The ranges: Sportback "over 750 kilometers", Avant "over 720 kilometers".
The two body versions of the S6 e-tron with quattro drive and a system output of 370 kW/503 hp will also be available from the start. They need 3.9 seconds for the standard sprint and have a maximum speed of 240 km/h. The Sportback is expected to travel over 670 kilometers on a single charge, the Avant over 640 kilometers. "Further models with rear-wheel drive or quattro drive will follow at a later date - depending on the market," says Ingolstadt. This initially refers to the basic versions with 210 kW/286 hp, 83 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive and the quattro version with 315 kW/428 hp. And it is an open secret that Audi is already working hard on an RS version.
Top cW value shapes the bodywork
The fact that the new Audi models can boast such high ranges is also due to their design. The Ingolstadt-based company describes it as "dynamic, elegant and progressive". The first impression is positive: the proportions are right (length 4.93 meters, wheelbase 2.95 meters), the new A6 is recognizable as an Audi at first glance despite various design enhancements such as the Singleframe or the air intakes, it looks modern and continues the tradition of the upper mid-size class in an appealing way.
At the same time, its creators praise the sophisticated aerodynamics, which result in a drag coefficient of 0.21 for the Sportback. This puts it at the top of its segment in the entire VW Group. Incidentally, the Avant only achieves 0.24. The trunk capacity of the Sportback is between 502 and 1330 liters, with a 27-liter trunk (= front trunk) at the front, as in the Avant, which can hold up to 1422 liters. The saloon and estate can tow up to 2.1 tons.
The aerodynamically optimized wheels are between 19 and 21 inches in size, there is a choice of ten versions and eight exterior colors from Taifun Grey metallic to Malpelo Blue metallic.
A composition in light
As with the recently presented Audi Q6 e-tron, the lighting design was also an important aspect in the development of the A6 e-tron. There are individually adjustable light signatures at the front and rear, as well as the option of warning other road users of dangerous situations via the digital OLED rear lights. A first for Audi: the four rings at the rear are optionally illuminated directly above the continuous light strip. Not an important detail - but a very eye-catching one.
Folding cameras instead of mirrors
The digital exterior mirror cameras are also available as an option for the new A6; they can now be folded in. And the position of their displays has been changed: Placement on the inside of the doors at the angle of the A-pillar and door sill is an improvement on the first generation. However, occasional users will still need to get used to looking back.
Audi fans will have little time to get used to the rest of the interior. It follows the current goal of presenting all controls and displays on a digital stage around the person at the wheel. In other words, there is the slightly curved MMI panoramic display in OLED technology, which consists of an 11.9-inch central instrument and a 14.5-inch touch display. If desired, the front passenger can also touch a 10.9-inch display.
Interior as in the Q6 e-tron
The A6 is very classy and homely. The materials feel as high-quality as they look, and the curve from the doors to the dashboard creates a feeling of security. There are also comfortable seats and plenty of space, just as you would expect in the upper middle class. If you opt for the "smart" panoramic roof, you can enhance the feeling of well-being with an open or opaque view upwards, depending on your mood.
As with the Q6 e-tron, Audi has opted for the "Android Automotive OS on-board system", with the latest Audi Connect services thanks to over-the-air updates and the e-tron route planner as standard. Apps from categories such as music, video, gaming, navigation, parking and charging, weather and news are also available. The blessings of artificial intelligence come to the car through the connection to ChatGPT.
The new Adaptive Driving Assistant plus is also very smart. It assists with acceleration, braking, maintaining speed and the set distance as well as lane guidance. To do this, it uses high-resolution map data and swarm data from other vehicles calculated in the cloud. Park Assist plus, a reversing camera and Park Assist plus with distance display are standard in the new model.
Prices for Austria have not yet been announced. The prices for the German market provide orientation: from 75,600 euros for the A6 e-tron Sportback, from 99,500 euros for the S6 e-tron, the Avant models are 1650 euros more expensive in each case. Initial orders (S6 e-tron quattro) will be possible from September, with Audi promising the first deliveries in early 2025.
