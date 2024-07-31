New Audi A6: How it wants to outdo the BMW i5

Newly developed batteries for the PPE are responsible for the staying power of the e-tron models. They consist of twelve modules and deliver a usable capacity of 94.9 kWh. Thanks to sophisticated thermal management, they are designed to withstand temperature fluctuations better than Audi's previous power storage units. They can also be charged with up to 270 kW - which corresponds to a range of up to 210 kilometers in ten minutes. In other words, the battery can be charged from ten to 80 percent in 21 minutes. The electric motors also recuperate up to 220 kW. According to Audi, around 95 percent of all "normal" braking processes can be carried out using recuperation. The deceleration level can be set using paddles on the steering wheel.