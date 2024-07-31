Contract until 2027
This talent extends his contract with Sturm for the long term
Double winners Sturm have retained a great talent at the club. Home-grown talent and striker hopeful Leon Grgic (18), who has been with the club since childhood, has extended his contract early until 2027.
SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz has announced the contract extension of striker Leon Grgic. The 18-year-old Austria U19 team player played for all of SK Sturm's youth teams and made 21 appearances for Sturm II and two competitive matches for the professionals last season, scoring a total of seven goals and providing two assists, the club said in a press release.
Managing Director Sport Andreas Schicker: "Leon's potential is undisputed, he trained with the professionals for the first time as a 16-year-old and has already developed well. At the end of the last season, he really made his mark in the second division. Now he needs to stabilize his performances at a high level, then I'm convinced that the Sturm fans will have a lot of fun with Leon. We are convinced that he can develop best at Sturm with further appearances in the 2nd division, in the UEFA Youth League and with the prospect of the Bundesliga."
"The goal is to make the breakthrough"
Leon Grgic: "I've been at Sturm since I was nine years old and I'm delighted to extend my contract with my youth club. My goal is to make the breakthrough at Sturm and hopefully score lots of goals in front of the Sturm fans. The club offers me the right environment so that I can complete my A-levels and at the same time further my sporting development."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.