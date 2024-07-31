This talent extends his contract with Sturm for the long term

Managing Director Sport Andreas Schicker: "Leon's potential is undisputed, he trained with the professionals for the first time as a 16-year-old and has already developed well. At the end of the last season, he really made his mark in the second division. Now he needs to stabilize his performances at a high level, then I'm convinced that the Sturm fans will have a lot of fun with Leon. We are convinced that he can develop best at Sturm with further appearances in the 2nd division, in the UEFA Youth League and with the prospect of the Bundesliga."