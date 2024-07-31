Closing ranks for a no-go zone in front of Bregenz Regional Hospital

The biggest problem, however, is the legal hurdles: The right of assembly is a valuable asset in Austria, and protection zones can only be set up in absolutely exceptional cases. Thomas Steurer, Central Works Council of the Provincial Hospitals, believes that if the laws do not permit a no-go zone, then they must be changed: "Regardless of who is in the federal government after the election, a solution must be found as quickly as possible. The patients affected suffer massively from the constant hostility and the staff also find the situation very stressful." His position is clear: "There is a right to demonstrate and assemble, but patients also have a right to treatment. If staff also feel harassed, the government must react and advocate protective measures so that employees in public institutions can do their work without restriction!"