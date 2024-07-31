After ASK’s exit: Regional league teams breathe a sigh of relief

A costly adventure! This is what awaits Treibach in the Regionalliga Mitte. The club is forking out around 250,000 euros for a season. "That's just for the match operations for the fighting team, there are no youngsters involved," explains Treibach's sports boss Stefan Weitensfelder. The travel costs alone - more than 5,000 kilometers are covered for the away games - including meals, are between 25,000 and 30,000 euros. "But we are only working within our means - nobody needs to worry about us. If we don't manage to stay in the league, we'll be 100 percent financially healthy again in the Carinthian league."